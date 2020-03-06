Home

Orpha "Kay" Hubner


1955 - 2020
Orpha "Kay" Hubner Obituary
Hubner, Orpha "Kay"
Orpha "Kay" Hubner, of Groveport, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Winchester Care. Born December 17, 1955 to William Hall and Florence Slonaker. Preceded in death by her loving father Ira Slonaker who raised her as his own. Survived by her son, Michael Wright; mother, Florence Slonaker; brothers Vern, Greg and Gerald Slonaker; along with her sister, Aprill Sweeney; and grandson, Zack Wright. Kay was known for her love of animals. Friends and Family are invited to the graveside service at 12pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with Pastor Collin Staples at FRANKLIN HILLS MEMORY GARDENS, 5802 Elder Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020
