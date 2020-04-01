|
Lynch, Orville Sr.
1931 - 2020
Dr. Orville Cottrell Lynch, Sr., age 88, born May 21, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2020. A 1949 graduate of East High School, he went on to attend The Ohio State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts & Sciences and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in the College of Dentistry, in 1956. Following graduation from OSU, he was drafted and served two years as a dental officer in the United States Navy at Great Lakes, Illinois. Dr. Lynch married his college sweetheart Gwendolyn Reese, on August 31, 1959. He practiced for a few months with his father, Dr. H. H. Lynch, before going into practice alone in 1958. He practiced for 30 years (1958-1988), as well as served as part of the dental staff of the Orient State Hospital for 13 years. His past memberships include Life Member of The Ohio State University Dental Alumni Society, Columbus Dental Society, and American Dental Association; State (Ohio) Vice President for the National Dental Association; Board Member of Central Community House; committee member of the House on Aging in Columbus & Central Ohio; and member of the Columbus Association of Dentists. Dr. Lynch had a quiet strength and an equally quiet sense of humor. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, especially the football and basketball teams. He enjoyed music, movies, and good food. He also appreciated researching health and nutrition information and sharing this information with others. He enjoyed participating in physical fitness programs, especially swimming, walking, and biking. Dr. Lynch is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Herston H. and Beadie Hollingsworth Lynch, brothers Amos (Geri) Lynch, Nelson (Mary) Lynch, and David Lynch, infants Herston Jr. and Franklin Lynch, infant sister Ernestine Lynch, brothers-in-law Ralph Bonner and Harry Williams, sisters-in-law Marie (James) Jarrett and Norma Jean Maddox. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Gwendolyn Reese Lynch; daughter, Michele Lynch; son, Orville (Sharon) Lynch, Jr.; grandson, Brandon Curtis-Lynch; great grandson, Christian Jordan; sister, Jevelyn Bonner; brother, Hugh (Jeanette) Lynch; sisters-in-law, Willene Williams, Beverly (Joe) Crim; and Elaine Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to current public health restrictions, a private ceremony will be held in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Dr. Lynch will be laid to rest in Green Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting Dr. Lynch's memorial tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020