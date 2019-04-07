Home

Orville H. Potts, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2019 surrounded by family at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Marie (Kosnowsky) and Harry Potts, sister Mary Nalley and nephew, Donald Nalley. Orv is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda, children Charlie (Debbie), Marie (Joe), Steve (Angie), grandchildren Lauren & Doug, nephews Larry (Linda), Duane (Janice) & Jim (Linda) Nalley. Friends may call Wednesday April 10th from 4 - 6 pm at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. Rite of hristian Burial Mass will take place on Thursday April 11th at 10:30 am, Rev. Fr. William H. DeVille, Presiding . Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pataskala. Visit egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence and additional details. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute in Orv's name to the Knights of Columbus Council 11188, Church of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal or Honor Flight Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
