Williamson, Orville
1934 - 2020
Orville Jay Williamson, 85, of Columbus, Oh, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1934 to the late Arthur and Dorothy Williamson. Surviving family includes, wife of 66 years, Jane Ann Williamson; children, Teresa (David) Turner, Linda (Chuck Scott) Smith, Dixie (Robert) Bigler, Opie (Karen) Williamson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; as well as other loving extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, Oh with a service immediately following. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.