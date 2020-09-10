Luna, Oscar "Ozzie"
1927 - 2020
Oscar Luna, age 93, passed away at Cherry Blossom Senior Living on Sept. 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Oscar was born April 20, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He served his country in the US Air Force as a Military Policeman and he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He later had a fulfilling career as a Machinist Manager at Rockwell, currently known as Boeing, Aircraft. He married Margaret (Durrett) Luna on Dec. 24, 1953. Oscar and Margaret both enjoyed square/round dancing. They would even extend dancing lessons to members of their community in the recreation room of their house. Oscar was an avid Buckeye and Steelers fan, and was affectionately known as "Ozzie". He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Robin (Ben) and Charlene (John); son, Bryan (Pamela Ochs) Luna; sisters, Gloria, Olga and Sophie; grandchildren, Michael, Cindy, Jacqueline, Steven, Heather L., Erin and Heather M.; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Addison, Nicolas, Greyson, Tyler, Chad, Chris, James and Alton. Visitation will be held 11am-1pm on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where the funeral services will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Contributions in Oscar's memory may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, 2233 N Bank Dr, Columbus, OH 43220. Visit www.schoedinger.com
.