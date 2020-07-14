Walker, Oscar

1941 - 2020

Oscar Lee Walker, born 23 October 1941 to Oscar L. Walker and Georgia (Elliott) Walker. He was baptized at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, September 24, 1944. He worked for the post office for over 30 years where he met two of his best buddies, Bevins and Fred. He attended school in the South Western School District and in Urbancrest. He is survived by his beloved sister, Lois Walker Burge; and his nieces and nephews, Timothy Burge, Christopher Burge, Tracey Turner, Lawrence Turner and Lori Benton; as well as great nieces and nephews. Oscar and his dry sense of humor will be greatly missed by the family that loved him. Sir we would see Jesus. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, July 15, 2020 from 10:30-11:30am, with a graveside service to follow at Grove City Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store