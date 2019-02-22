Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Ot White


Ot White Obituary
White, OT
1927 - 2019
OT White, age 91. Sunrise October 21, 1927 and Sunset February 15, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale. Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
