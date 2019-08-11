Home

Services

Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
Following Services
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Otis Brown


1957 - 2019
Otis Brown Obituary
Brown, Otis
1957 - 2019
Otis Darrell Brown, age 62, passed at home, from this life, to his eternal home in Heaven, on Saturday, August 11, 2019 following a long illness. We imagine that, along with Jesus, he was greeted by loved ones who have gone before: his father, Gilbert Brown; brother, Gilbert Ray Brown; nephew, Robert "Robby" Coyle; and cousin, White Castle coffee-drinking buddy, Mickey Manson. Left behind to celebrate Otis's life and carry on his memory are his beloved son, Jonathon (Brooks) Brown; mother, Nancy Brown; brother, Robert Brown; sisters, Joy Ann Collins, Rose (Ted) Brooks, and Betty Skaggs; nieces & nephews, Rachel Skaggs, Christina Burns, Jennifer Chadwick, and Ted Brooks; along with great nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunt, Joanna Hanson.
Otis was born May 5, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an alumnus of Columbus North High School and worked at Keystone Powdered Metal for 15 years. Otis's favorite activities included: cooking delicious meals (but took every one of his recipes with him); collecting and selling antiques, and fishing. Otis carried beautiful memories of the mischief he got into growing up on Hamlet Street. He also had wonderful memories of adventures trekking, along with his dad and brothers, through the hills of Horse Picture Holler in Lowmansville, Kentucky.
In recent years, Otis took great pride in researching the battles his father fought during WWII. He loved to visit the Great Smoky Mountains and Virginia Beach. We will always carry him in our hearts when visiting these special places and hope you will too.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 South Main Street, Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16th at the funeral home with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zangmeister Cancer Center, Mount Carmel Hospice, or local homeless shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kauberfraley.com. Please note: local road closure of Main St. (route 310) in Pataskala, between the railroad tracks and Mill St. The funeral home will be accessible via Broad St. to the north end of Main St. in Pataskala.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
