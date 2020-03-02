|
|
Hunt, Otis
Otis Marvin Hunt, age 99, of Lynnville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Kingsport, TN, the son of the late Arthur French and Lura Sells Hunt. He was retired from self-employed construction/excavation work and a member of the Robertson Fork Church of Christ. Mr. Hunt served during WWII with the Navy Seabee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bernie Louise Light Hunt, three sisters and six brothers. He is survived by three daughters, Carolyn H. (James) Dulin, Lynnville, TN, Marvena (Gary) Oxley, Lexington, South Carolina, Charlene (Bob) Ranke, Columbus Ohio; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service was conducted on Saturday, February 29, 2020, Chapel of Cornersville Funeral Home, 310 North Main St., Cornersville, TN 37047 with burial following in Dulin Hunt Cemetery, Lynnville, TN. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Cornersville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020