|
|
Pittman, Otis
1958 - 2019
Otis James Pittman, age 61, went home to be with His Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Cornelia Barker and Herman Pittman, siblings Kenny Pittman, Connie Collins and Joyce Wiggins, nieces Imani Hill and Tiarra Hale. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 30 years, Donette Barbara (Nick) Pittman; loving daughters, LaKeisha R. Pittman and Andrea (John) Delia; brothers, Marshall James, Herman Pittman, Lester (Coralean) Pittman, Michael (Denise) Pittman, Lil Curt Sowell, Ricky (Renee) Riley, Torrance (Mary) Nicholson, Anthony Sowell, Michael (Catherine) Sowell and Brian Sharpe; sisters, Norma Newkirk, Bernadette (James) Nutter, Evelyn Sowell, Deiadra (Charles) Bowers, Rhonda (Charles) Whitfield, Valencia Pipes and Rosalind Myles; mothers-in-law, Eddie Mae Sowell and Martha Nicholson; a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Home-going Celebration 10AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. Family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Estates. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019