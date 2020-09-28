1/
Otis Ray Bradley
1937 - 2020
Otis Ray Bradley passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 under the care of St. Ann's Hospital. He was born in Durham County, North Carolina on July 29, 1937 to the late Ozie Benjamin and Mary Frances Jones Bradley. He grew up on his family farm and graduated from Bethesda High School in 1955. He attended Duke University until he joined the Army in 1958. He was honorably discharged on February 9, 1962. His career in Industrial Engineering began at Industrial Nucleonics Corporation. After eight years in various positions he was promoted to the Southern Area Service Manager. Until retirement in 1999, he held various supervisory and management positions. He was an avid Buckeye fan! After retirement, he became an active member of the Rebounders Club (a booster club for the OSU Women's Basketball) and AMVETS (Poker Club), and made good friends from both organizations. Otis married Gladys Ophelia Carlton in 1962, they were married until her passing in 1997. He is survived by their daughter Jayne L. (Jack Nunley) Sparks; grandchildren Stacia Burgess, Morgan (Spencer) Chicketti and Nicholas (Kayla) Sparks; great grandchildren: Landon, Kinleigh, Declan and Sadie; brother Gene (Peggy) Bradley; former son-in-law Stephen Sparks; grandson-in-law Michael Burgess; and friend Janet McCoy. He is preceded in death by his great-grandson Cameron Bradley Burgess; brother Aaron (Jean) Bradley; and his loving companion Rosa Carlton. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Thursday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10am, Friday, October 2, 2020. Entombment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Remembrance Photography, (https://www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/donate/) in remembrance of his great-grandson, Cameron. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
