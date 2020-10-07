1/1
Otis "Buddy" Stump
1943 - 2020
Stump, Otis "Buddy"
1943 - 2020
Otis "Buddy" Stump, 77, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born September 1, 1943 in Freeburn, KY to the late Clinton Stump and Lucille (Tomblin) Stump-Smith. Buddy will be deeply missed by his surviving wife of 54 years, Margie (Barker) Stump; son, Brian (Cindy) Stump; grandchildren, Chastity Stump, Jeremiah (Laura) Kritzwiser, and Justin (Jessica) Kritzwiser; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Monvil (Judy) Stump, Carol Sue (Charles) Sanders, Elmer (Dorthey) Stump, and Juanita (Mitch) Bowling; many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his brothers Gary and Leonard Stump, sister Dimple O'Quinn and stepfather Anthony Smith. Visitation will be held 2-5PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in Pataskala. Funeral services will begin at 11AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
