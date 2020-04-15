Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
1978 - 2020
Berk IV, Otto
Otto Berk IV, of Columbus Ohio, born May 31st, 1978 left this world too soon on Wednesday April 8th, 2020. Otto was a quiet and kind person. He had bright blue eyes, a big smile and a contagious laugh. He grew up in a big family being the oldest of six kids. He is preceded in death by moms Vicki Berk and Marsha Mathews; grandparents Edward and Marguerite Lowe and Ralph and Frances Mathews. Otto is survived by two sons Kaleb and Owen; father James Mathews; siblings Alex (Heidi Rolland) Berk, Jamie (Adam) Orebaugh, JP (Sarah) Mathews, Janice Mathews, and Christopher Mathews; niece Scarlett Mathews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Otto was in the 1997 graduating class of Newark Catholic High School (He was the only student who had to shave before school and then again during the school day!). Otto made friends wherever he went and he was looked up to by many. He was a very dedicated father and worked hard to provide the best for his two boys. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. A private service will be held for the family to say goodbye. A celebration of Otto's life is planned to be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020
