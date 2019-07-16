Home

More Obituaries for Owen Gulick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen P. Gulick


1973 - 2019
Owen P. Gulick Obituary
Gulick, Owen P.
1973 - 2019
Owen P. Gulick, age 45, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He is predeceased by his grandmothers: Mildred Gulick and Ellen Boggs, father, Robert Gulick, step-father, Gene Coakley, sister, Martha Gulick. Owen is survived by his wife, Evea Gulick, mother, Janice Gulick, siblings: Victoria Stevens, Mark Coakley and Chris Coakley, children, Trinda Gulick, Corey Gulick and Mickenzie Gulick, step-children: Michael Aubry, James Aubry and Kylie Aubry, grandchildren: Trinity Looman, Damion Looman , Bianca Romine, Camden Schultz, Paris Gulick, Alaska Gulick and Maurice Gulick as well as many loving extended family and friends. A memorial service will take place Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1 pm at 536 Frank Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the family for funeral expenses. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
