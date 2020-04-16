|
Meier, Owen P.
1944 - 2020
Owen P. Meier, age 75, of Westerville, OH passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was self employed in auto repair. A racer at Columbus Motor Speedway since 1962. Preceded in death by his son, Owen Jr.. Survived by his sons, Robin and Chris; daughter, Traci; longtime companion, Linda Sauer; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Per his request, there will not be a service. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020