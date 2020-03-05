Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine and Gabriel Catholic Church
1550 E. Hudson Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
P. David Schaefer


1944 - 2020
P. David Schaefer Obituary
Schaefer, P. David
1944 - 2020
P. David Schaefer, age 75, of Columbus, OH, passed away March 4, 2020 at home. Convert to Catholicism and member of St. Augustine & Gabriel Catholic Church. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; children, Robert (Connie), Benjamin (Jeanne), Sarah (Greg) Bussey, Rachel (Nicholas) Brown, Elijah (Michelle), Daniel (Nicole), Eliza (Mark) Ryan and Mary Schaefer; 42 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl and Jonathan Schaefer; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister Helen Knupp. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine and Gabriel Catholic Church, 1550 E. Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43211 Monday at 10 a.m. Rev. Fr. Joseph Bay, celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
