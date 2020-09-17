1/
Paddy Jill Morse
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morse, Paddy Jill
1949 - 2020
Paddy Jill Morse, age 71, died on September 15, 2020. She was the daughter of William and Jane R. Morse and sister of Terrance and Daniel Morse. She earned a BA in History, a Master of Library Science, an MA in History (minor thesis), and an MA in History of Art with a thesis entitled "On the Road with Kienholz; Edward Kienholz and The Beat Writers." Jill also earned a PhD in Art History. Her doctoral dissertation was on the French 19th Century painter, Antoine-Jean Gros and she published six articles on the artist in Consortium on Revolutionary Europe 1750-1850; Selected Papers from 1997-2002. She presented among many other papers, "Leonardo's John The Baptist" at the Art Institute of Chicago, "Raphael's Entombment" and "David's Death of Marat" at the Toledo Museum of Art, "Eastman Johnson's Black Life in the South" at The Ohio State University (with a letter printed in the Art Bulletin on the topic as well). She also received an NEH Grant for preparing the papers of a Toledo labor lawyer when she worked at BGSU archives. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, UA 43221. Private burial to be held the next day at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved