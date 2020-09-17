Morse, Paddy Jill
1949 - 2020
Paddy Jill Morse, age 71, died on September 15, 2020. She was the daughter of William and Jane R. Morse and sister of Terrance and Daniel Morse. She earned a BA in History, a Master of Library Science, an MA in History (minor thesis), and an MA in History of Art with a thesis entitled "On the Road with Kienholz; Edward Kienholz and The Beat Writers." Jill also earned a PhD in Art History. Her doctoral dissertation was on the French 19th Century painter, Antoine-Jean Gros and she published six articles on the artist in Consortium on Revolutionary Europe 1750-1850; Selected Papers from 1997-2002. She presented among many other papers, "Leonardo's John The Baptist" at the Art Institute of Chicago, "Raphael's Entombment" and "David's Death of Marat" at the Toledo Museum of Art, "Eastman Johnson's Black Life in the South" at The Ohio State University (with a letter printed in the Art Bulletin on the topic as well). She also received an NEH Grant for preparing the papers of a Toledo labor lawyer when she worked at BGSU archives. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, UA 43221. Private burial to be held the next day at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
