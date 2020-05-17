Palmer Carolyn
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Palmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn , Palmer
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Palmer, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 14th, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Deb) Palmer, Betsy Palmer, Chuck Palm-er, Susan Greenhalge, and Matthew (Laura) Palmer. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Paul Palmer, and her parents, Guido and Olympia Patacca, and sister, Ann Marie Pizzurro. A special thanks to Jeremy Janoski, Jim McNeil, Virginia Palmer, Chelsea Palmer and Casey Palmer for their devoted love for and care of Carolyn. Family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Monday, May 18th at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl RD, Columbus, OH. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for eve-ryone attending. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Carolyn's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved