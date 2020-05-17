Carolyn , Palmer
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Palmer, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 14th, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Deb) Palmer, Betsy Palmer, Chuck Palm-er, Susan Greenhalge, and Matthew (Laura) Palmer. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Paul Palmer, and her parents, Guido and Olympia Patacca, and sister, Ann Marie Pizzurro. A special thanks to Jeremy Janoski, Jim McNeil, Virginia Palmer, Chelsea Palmer and Casey Palmer for their devoted love for and care of Carolyn. Family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Monday, May 18th at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl RD, Columbus, OH. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for eve-ryone attending. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Carolyn's family.
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Palmer, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 14th, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Deb) Palmer, Betsy Palmer, Chuck Palm-er, Susan Greenhalge, and Matthew (Laura) Palmer. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Paul Palmer, and her parents, Guido and Olympia Patacca, and sister, Ann Marie Pizzurro. A special thanks to Jeremy Janoski, Jim McNeil, Virginia Palmer, Chelsea Palmer and Casey Palmer for their devoted love for and care of Carolyn. Family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Monday, May 18th at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl RD, Columbus, OH. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for eve-ryone attending. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Carolyn's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.