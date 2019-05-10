Scarola, Pamela A.

1944 - 2019

Pamela Ann Scarola, 74, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2019. She was born November 9, 1944 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Edwin and Marion (Everhard) Bell. Pam graduated from Miami University of Oxford, Ohio where she received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and met her husband, Joseph Scarola. After a short time teaching, she focused her energy on being a mother and fulfilling her role as a Navy officer's wife. Although Pam later returned to the school arena by working for the YWCA's Kidscape after school program at High Point Elementary, her family was always at the center of her world. She loved family vacations to the beach and trips to Las Vegas with Joe. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Joe Scarola; daughters, Jennifer (John) Bradshaw and Stefanie (Tony) Lucas; grandchildren, Melanie and Matthew Shump; sister, Nancy (Charlie) Boos; and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2-5pm Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Stefanie and Tony's home, 1262 Venetian Ct., Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Stefanie Spielman Foundation in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019