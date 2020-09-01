Everitt-Adams, Pamela Ann

1946 - 2020

Pamela Ann Everitt-Adams, passed unexpectedly Aug. 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical, Lancaster, OH. Born in Columbus on Oct. 28 1946 to H. Sievers and Catherine Hedwig Everitt. Preceded in death by parents and husband Donald "Grizz" Adams. Pamela leaves her loving brother, Howard S. and Cathy Everitt; nieces, Jennifer Hansen, Alisa (Scott) Morgan, Erin Denney; nephew, Christopher Everitt; and many great nieces and nephews along with her special "Amigos" Carla Riser and Holly Moore, cousin Terry (Peggy) Moore and many friends. 1964 graduate of Columbus North High School, graduate of Ohio State School of Cosmetology and owner/operator of her own shop. A free spirit, Pamela, aka "Jake", lived and loved life her own way. She was a caring and devoted friend to many people. She loved Harley's and Horses and was a member of The Saints and Sinners (not the Dixieland band) and the NRA. Pamela would always let you know how she felt and where she stood ­PERIOD. In lieu of a memorial service, Pam's ashes will be spread at her beloved farm and with her parents per her wishes. She would be pleased if you drank a toast to her frequently and did a kind deed in her memory often.



