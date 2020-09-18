Pamela Arrigo

Arrigo, Pamela
1954 - 2020
Pamela Sue (Brandon) Arrigo, 66, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born February 16, 1954 to the late Ira and Janice Brandon. Pam will be remembered for her generous spirit she was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. That desire led her to become a nurse and later work for Easter Seals. Pam loved music, she played the organ, piano, flute and hand bells. She directed the hand bell choir at the Hilliard Church of Christ. Pam had a lovely voice and sang in the choir from a young age. She helped for the Joyful Jewels Women's Assemble which sang for special occasions in churches and nursing homes. Most of all Pam loved her family and will be greatly missed by them. She is survived by her husband, James whom she married May 26, 1979; sons, Matthew and Christopher of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Barbara, Matthew and Christina, all of Dublin, OH; brothers, Douglas (Sondra) Brandon, Centerburg, OH, Richard Brandon, Mount Vernon, OH; sisters, Sharen (Kerry) Rice, Lewis Center, OH, Karen (John) Mechtly, Warren, PA; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; she also leaves behind many treasured friends. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service immediately following, at the Hilliard Church of Christ, 4300 Avery Road, Hilliard, OH 43026, with her bother Douglas Brandon officiating. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
