Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Central College Presbyterian Church
975 S Sunbury Rd
Westerville, OH
Calling hours
Following Services
Ballard Hall
Pamela Bevan Obituary
Bevan, Pamela
1943 - 2020
Pamela Bevan, 76, of Westerville, passed on January 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on December 3, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. Pam graduated from Kent State University in 1965 with a BS in Education. She was a beloved Westerville City Schools teacher from 1977 until 1999. She was an active member of Central College Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder and a Deacon and on many different service committees. She enjoyed playing in card clubs with dear friends, socializing at the Red Hat Society events, and attending symphony concerts and Otterbein Theater productions with family and friends. Pam will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 55 years Joe Bevan; children, Cheryl (Mike) Ford, Joyce (Chris) Kylin, Jill (Doug) Davidson; grandchildren, Devoney (Dominic) , Hunter, Michael, Linde, Joe, Cassidy, Emily, Brian and Jay; 2 siblings and 6 nieces and nephews and many great- nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Pams life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Ballard Hall. Donations can be made in Pams name to the American Parkinson Disease Association by visiting www.apdaparkinson.org/Renew
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
