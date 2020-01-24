Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Caruzzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Caruzzi


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Caruzzi Obituary
Caruzzi, Pamela
1948 - 2020
Pamela Lee Caruzzi, 71, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Sunbury, Grandview, and Westerville, Ohio, and the Wichita, Kansas, area, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 19. Preceded in death by husband Doug Young, son Eric-Caine Shockley, mother Evelyne Baker Caruzzi Hicks, and father Richard F. Caruzzi. Survived by daughter, Miona (Shockley) Jansen; son-in-law, Bob Conklin; grandchildren, Seth, Ethan, and Ayla Conklin; siblings, Diane (Ken) Mylander, Babette (Bernie) Hatcher, and Don (Hattie) Caruzzi; and former husbands, Dave Jansen and Tom Shockley. Pamela was a graduate of Westerville High School, Ohio State University, and received a Master's of Library Science from Emporia State University. She was employed as a librarian for many years. She was a book lover, artist, author, avid researcher of her Italian heritage, and loving mother and grandmother. Friends may call Monday, January 27 from 5-7 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where a memorial service will follow at 7p.m. Charitable donations in her name may be made to the Scoliosis Research Society at SRS.org. or mail to Scoliosis Research Society, Attn: Development Department, 555 E. Wells Street, Suite 1100, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -