Caruzzi, Pamela
1948 - 2020
Pamela Lee Caruzzi, 71, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Sunbury, Grandview, and Westerville, Ohio, and the Wichita, Kansas, area, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 19. Preceded in death by husband Doug Young, son Eric-Caine Shockley, mother Evelyne Baker Caruzzi Hicks, and father Richard F. Caruzzi. Survived by daughter, Miona (Shockley) Jansen; son-in-law, Bob Conklin; grandchildren, Seth, Ethan, and Ayla Conklin; siblings, Diane (Ken) Mylander, Babette (Bernie) Hatcher, and Don (Hattie) Caruzzi; and former husbands, Dave Jansen and Tom Shockley. Pamela was a graduate of Westerville High School, Ohio State University, and received a Master's of Library Science from Emporia State University. She was employed as a librarian for many years. She was a book lover, artist, author, avid researcher of her Italian heritage, and loving mother and grandmother. Friends may call Monday, January 27 from 5-7 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where a memorial service will follow at 7p.m. Charitable donations in her name may be made to the Scoliosis Research Society at SRS.org. or mail to Scoliosis Research Society, Attn: Development Department, 555 E. Wells Street, Suite 1100, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020