|
|
Glick, Pamela
1953 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Sue Glick (Holley) who was born on January 18, 1953. She passed away suddenly in her home on January 31, 2020. Pam is preceded in death by her loving parents Donna and Lewis Lloyd Holley; her Sister Yvonda Ellis; Daughter Stephanie Glick; Son-in-law Carl Fritts; and Granddaughter Erica Marcum. Pam is survived by her Husband of 47 years, Jerry (Fat's) Glick; Daughter Tracy Fritts; and Sisters Connie (Tony) Bright and Cindy Holley, both whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by Grandchildren Ella, CJ, Justin, and Paige; Great Grandchildren Jayden, Rylee, Cameron, Nevaeh, Alesha, Skyler, Kylee and McKenna; special Sister-in-law Katherine Nibert; Special Nieces Shelley Steele and Donna Byers; and special Nephews John Billiter and David Bright; as well as several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins, and friends. Pam is also survived by her dog Tiny. Pam's greatest joy in life was her family, she always put the needs of others before her own. If she had it, then you had it. She had a love for music, dancing, softball, fishing, and the casino. Funeral Arrangements are private and no visitation will be held.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020