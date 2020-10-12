Gredicak, Pamela
1956 - 2020
Pamela Gredicak, age 56, of Canal Winchester, died on October 11, 2020. She was a passionate educator who earned a B.S. in Secondary Education at Kent State University and an M.Ed. in Educational Administration at Ashland University. She was an administrator at Groveport Madison High School and taught at The Department of Youth Services. Pamela was also a dedicated volunteer with the local rape crisis center focusing her efforts on education, advocacy, outreach and fundraising. She also was an advocate for Ohio End of Life Options, nationally known as Death with Dignity. She is survived by her devoted husband, Stephen; parents, Richard and Yvonne DiSanza of Perrysburg, OH; brothers, James (Nancy) of Pocatello, ID, Robert (Paula) of Toledo, OH, Anthony (Jessica) of Madison, WI; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will from 6-8pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 West Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester. Funeral will be 10am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio End of Life Options at www.ohiooptions.org
. or Ohio End of Life Options, PO Box 221151, Beachwood, OH 44122. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
