|
|
Hubbard, Pamela
1962 - 2019
Pamela D. Hubbard, age 57 of Galena passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle against Glioblastoma. Born June 17, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois to Molly (Wright) Davis of Sunbury and the late William Davis. A 1980 graduate of Big Walnut High School and JVS. For 26 years Pam worked with Victoria Secrets and Lbrands as vice president of their direct marketing department. In addition to being a realtor with Coldwell Banker and CARE Real Estate, she also owned and operated The Consulting Hubb working with DSW. In addition to her mother she is survived by beloved husband of 38 years Scott Hubbard, daughters: Lindsay (Randy) Truax of Gahanna, Alexandra Hubbard, grandsons: Grifinn and Beckett, sister Samantha (Michael) Stevens of Delaware, and brother Barry (Christine) Davis of Lancaster. Along with her father, Pam was preceded in death by infant twin sons Jack and William Hubbard. Friends may call Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, OH. Services Wednesday, August 28th, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Burial in Sunbury Memorial Park. Full obituary at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019