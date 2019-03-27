|
Ingram, Pamela
1947 - 2019
Pam Ingram, age 71, of Galena, OH passed away March 24, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Retired from Ohio School Board Association. Graduate of Westerville High School. Enjoyed volunteering and attending yoga classes at the Zangmeister Cancer Center. Member of the Capital City Corvette Club. Enjoyed traveling and a fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Book club meetings, lunches with the OSBA girls, and outings with the Linden girls also brought her joy. Loved her grandkids and attended their many activities and sporting events. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard; sons, Brent (Jennifer) and Bryan (Kristina); grandchildren, Evan, Danielle and Casey, Max and Lucy; brother, Doug (Gretchen) Humphrey. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Humphrey. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m., Rev. James Meacham, officiating. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019