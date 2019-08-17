Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela J. France

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela J. France Obituary
France, Pamela J.
Pamela J. (Stewart) France, age 66, of Hilliard, OH, passed away peacefully at OSU Hospital, University Hospice on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where her Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7:00p.m. FRIDAY. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary or to send condolences to Pam's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now