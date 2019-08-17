|
France, Pamela J.
Pamela J. (Stewart) France, age 66, of Hilliard, OH, passed away peacefully at OSU Hospital, University Hospice on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where her Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7:00p.m. FRIDAY. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary or to send condolences to Pam's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019