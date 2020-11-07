1/1
Pamela Kennedy
1933 - 2020
Pamela Anne Shearer Kennedy, 86, of Dublin, Ohio, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:18am. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Elsie Shearer, and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Kennedy; and sister, Susan (John) Hilliard; her children, Craig (Anneliese) Kennedy, LeAnn (Tom) DiPasquale, Brad (Kimberly) Kennedy, Dana Browning, Scott (Melody) Kennedy; 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Pamela was a remarkable woman; a generous wife and mother who raised five children and actively served the church wherever her family called home. Pam devoted much of her time to helping people in her community, whether it was through raising funds for charities, leading various Naval and military spousal groups, or volunteering at her church. She took great pride in raising her children and found immense joy in being a grandmother. Pam's smile and generosity of spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Private service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
