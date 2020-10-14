1/1
Pamela Kushmeider
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kushmeider, Pamela
1958 - 2020
Friends and family will be celebrating the life of Pamela Gaye Kushmeider (Senters) of Gahanna, OH, who passed at age 62, on Monday, October 12, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Pamela was born on January 15, 1958 in Charleston, WV, to Creta and Bobby Dean Senters. She grew up in Longacre, WV, graduating from Montgomery High School in 1976. She was an active parishioner at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish. Pamela enjoyed vacationing at the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Kushmeider; children, Jennifer (Matthew) Thompson and Andrew (Molly) Kushmeider; grandchildren, Chase and Aubrey Thompson; brothers, Tavie (Terri) and Ronald Senters; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Paul Kushmeider; sister-in-law, Lori (John) Stanley; brother-in-law, Steven (Kristy) Kushmeider; nieces and nephews, Heather (Scott) Tallon, Michelle Senters, Scotty Dean Senters, David (Sarah) Kushmeider, Eric (Jennifer) Stanley, Tara Stanley; and family dog, Sophie. Pam is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Scotty Senters; and sister-in-law, Patricia Senters. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST where a visitation will take place on Friday, October 16 from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gahanna on Saturday, October 17 at 11am. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved