Kushmeider, Pamela
1958 - 2020
Friends and family will be celebrating the life of Pamela Gaye Kushmeider (Senters) of Gahanna, OH, who passed at age 62, on Monday, October 12, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Pamela was born on January 15, 1958 in Charleston, WV, to Creta and Bobby Dean Senters. She grew up in Longacre, WV, graduating from Montgomery High School in 1976. She was an active parishioner at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish. Pamela enjoyed vacationing at the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Kushmeider; children, Jennifer (Matthew) Thompson and Andrew (Molly) Kushmeider; grandchildren, Chase and Aubrey Thompson; brothers, Tavie (Terri) and Ronald Senters; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Paul Kushmeider; sister-in-law, Lori (John) Stanley; brother-in-law, Steven (Kristy) Kushmeider; nieces and nephews, Heather (Scott) Tallon, Michelle Senters, Scotty Dean Senters, David (Sarah) Kushmeider, Eric (Jennifer) Stanley, Tara Stanley; and family dog, Sophie. Pam is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Scotty Senters; and sister-in-law, Patricia Senters. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST where a visitation will take place on Friday, October 16 from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gahanna on Saturday, October 17 at 11am. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.