Paris, Pamela
1955 - 2019
Pamela Reana Paris, age 64, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed on Oct 1, 2019, with her family by her side. Pam is preceded in death by her parents Aaron J. Carte and Rhoda E. Carte. Pam will be missed by her loving husband of 29 years, Tim Paris; and children, Heather (Tony) Robertson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Shellie Ray of Zanesville, Ohio, Ashley Harris of Columbus, Ohio and Rachel and Hailee Phillips of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and stepsons, Zac and Sky Paris. She has 17 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Pam was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was co-owner of Top Photos and a member of the Potters House Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was involved with the Reynoldsburg High School football team and marching band. She was a cheer mom with the Matrix Allstar cheerleading. Her family will always remember her for her compassion and her unconditional love for her family. The service celebrating the life of Pam will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5pm at Potters House Church at 1001 Rosehill Rd, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome from 2-4:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 4:30pm. Her full obituary is online at cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019