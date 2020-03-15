Home

Pamela Raison

Raison, Pamela
1951 - 2020
Pam Raison, age 68, of Sunbury, OH passed away March 13, 2020 at home. Retired from ADP. Survived by her son, Andrew (Heather) Raison of Cardington; daughter, Aimee (Dave) Piatak of Seven Hills, OH; grandchildren, Sullivan and Paige Raison, Austin and Allison Piatak. There will be a private family Celebration of her life. Please omit flowers. Donations to American Red Cross. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com..
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -