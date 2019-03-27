|
Plotts, Pamela Sue
1947 - 2019
Pamela Sue Plotts, 71, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mt, Carmel West Hospital. Born in Fairfield County at Lancaster Hospital, a graduate of Berne Union High School and was trained and graduated as an X-ray technologist at Lancaster Hospital. She retired from Nationwide Insurance as an Insurance Agent. Pam was a life member of VFW Post 4044, President of the Auxiliary and a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe. Preceded in death by her parents, Marvene L. and Robert E. Boerstler and sister, Sherry Lynn Boerstler. Survived by husband of 49 years, Johnnie E., sons, Johnnie E. II of Columbus, OH, son and daughter-in-law, Jeremiah (Crystal) Plotts of West Jefferson, OH, grandchildren, Brittany, Bradyn, Bryen and Brenda Plotts, sisters, Becky Campbell of Huntersville, NC, Judy (Tony) Parks of Destin, FL, brothers, Robert (Debbie) Boerstler of Schertz, TX, Ray (Michelle) Boerstler of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mike Boerstler of Clayton, NC. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the VA Hospital in Chillicothe, OH, 17273 OH-104, Chillicothe, OH 45601. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019