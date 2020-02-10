|
|
Swope, Pamela
Pamela Kaye Swope, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, lost her courageous battle with ALS at her home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 12, 1958 in Marion, Illinois, she was the daughter of Roberta "Bobbi" Kaye Tucker of Columbus, Ohio and the late Charles James Moore. Pam studied education at The Ohio State University. She was a former reading instructor for Reynoldsburg City Schools. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Andrew Jay Swope; two daughters, Jessica Kaye (Scott) Kistler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Jayme Marie (Trent Andrew) Roberts of Grove City, Ohio; one son, Jacob "Jake" Andrew (Jordyn Ann) Swope of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Luci Kaye Kistler, Oliver Andrew and Otto Benjamin Roberts; two brothers, James "Jay" Robert (Renee) Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio and David Michael (Susan) Moore of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; parents-in-law, Richard Francis (Katie) Swope of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service immediately to follow at Grace Fellowship Church-Jefferson Campus, 3600 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick, Ohio, 43004, with Mitch Pessi officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam's memory may be made to The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221-Columbus, Ohio, 43220. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020