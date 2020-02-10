Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church-Jefferson Campus
3600 N. Waggoner Rd.,
Blacklick, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church-Jefferson Campus
3600 N. Waggoner Rd.,
Blacklick, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Fellowship Church-Jefferson Campus
3600 N. Waggoner Rd.,
Blacklick, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Swope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Swope


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Swope Obituary
Swope, Pamela
Pamela Kaye Swope, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, lost her courageous battle with ALS at her home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 12, 1958 in Marion, Illinois, she was the daughter of Roberta "Bobbi" Kaye Tucker of Columbus, Ohio and the late Charles James Moore. Pam studied education at The Ohio State University. She was a former reading instructor for Reynoldsburg City Schools. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Andrew Jay Swope; two daughters, Jessica Kaye (Scott) Kistler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Jayme Marie (Trent Andrew) Roberts of Grove City, Ohio; one son, Jacob "Jake" Andrew (Jordyn Ann) Swope of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Luci Kaye Kistler, Oliver Andrew and Otto Benjamin Roberts; two brothers, James "Jay" Robert (Renee) Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio and David Michael (Susan) Moore of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; parents-in-law, Richard Francis (Katie) Swope of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service immediately to follow at Grace Fellowship Church-Jefferson Campus, 3600 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick, Ohio, 43004, with Mitch Pessi officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam's memory may be made to The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221-Columbus, Ohio, 43220. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -