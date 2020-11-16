Merullo, Pasquale
1933 - 2020
Pasquale A. Merullo, born January 24, 1933, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his families arms. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Philomena (Bellisari) Merullo, sons Felix II and Michael Merullo; his parents Fortunato and Assunta Merullo and his brothers Felix and Daniel Merullo. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Fortunato (Renée), Cynthia Barksdale (John), Karen Merullo (wife of Felix II), Regina (Eddy) Bickar, Pasquale "Tony" Jr. (Letizia), Sandra (Michael) Dibello; Kelly Merullo (wife of Michael), Catherine (David) Rinehardt, Mary (Mark) Eppert; 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary (Chet) Winter, Josephine (Lamont) Frazer, Victor Merullo, Samuel Merullo; many nieces and nephews. Pasquale was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Agatha Church since 1959, a proud graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and US Army Veteran. A dedicated family man and a true entrepreneur, having been a founding partner of Merullo Landscape, Stanford Interior Gardens, Exotica Floral Shoppe, and Broker of Available Properties. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Rosary 6:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am Thursday at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. GUESTS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, a limit of 25 guests are allowed at a time. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com