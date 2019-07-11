The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
5750 North High Street
View Map
1938 - 2019
Pasquale Pizzuti Obituary
Pizzuti, Pasquale
1938 - 2019
Pasquale Pizzuti, age 80, passed away on July 9, 2019. He was born in Alvito, Italy on July 17, 1938 to Angelo Pizzuti and Giuseppa D'Eramo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Domenico Pizzuti. He immigrated to the US in 1968. He was dedicated to his wife, children, grandchildren and faith throughout his life. He founded Pasquale Pizzuti Construction, Inc., where his masonry craftsmanship flourished. He later expanded to design and build custom homes through Pizzuti & Sons Builders, Inc. He had an extraordinary work ethic and was a fair and honest man both in business and in life. He also enjoyed making and sharing his homemade wine along with playing the accordion for his family and friends. Pasquale will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Pierina (Capoccia) Pizzuti; children, Cesidio Pizzuti, Giuseppina (Lewis) DiRosario, Angelo Pizzuti, Franca (Matthew) Adams, and Anna (Michael) Owen. He also leaves 8 grandchildren, Giuseppe, Christian, Luciano, Santino, Francesca, Pasquale, Angelo, and Piera; sister, Maria (Antonio Pellegrini) Pizzuti. The family will receive friends from 3:30-7pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. A prayer service will be held prior to the visitation at 3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 5750 North High Street. Entombment will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Bickford of Worthington's Memory Care as well as the nurses of Heartland Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Pasquale's memory. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
