Davis, Pat
1933 - 2019
Mother of nine, community leader, physical therapist, and friend to all she met, Patricia (Borchard) Davis passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2019. Pat lost her battle with Alzheimer's although she was determined to be the first person cured. Born in Point Pleasant, NJ, she grew up in Pompton Lakes, NJ and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in education. Pat began teaching 3rd grade and soon thereafter married Don, beginning her most beloved career as a mom. Throughout her life, Pat lived true to her values, and wasn't shy about speaking up when she saw someone being mistreated. Pat believed in getting "as much education as you can, because no one can ever take that away from you". Pat persevered through tough times and always put family first. Pat, an avid community volunteer, progressed from troop leader, camp director, to board member of the Lake to River Girl Scout Council. She was PTO president of St. Christine School, President of the Ursuline High School Band Boosters, den leader for cub scouts, and held many other leadership positions in several organizations. Pioneer throughout her life, Pat played snare drum and was one of the first women to play in the Bowling Green State University marching band. At 51, she returned to school receiving a degree as a physical therapist assistant, and then years later returned again for a degree as a physical therapist. Pat's motto throughout her life was "patience, perseverance and prayer". Preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Gladys Borchard, Pat leaves behind her siblings, Barb (Bill) Wostbrock, Doug (Marlene) Borchard, Diane (Jack) Heim; children, Lynn (De) Mickey of Dublin OH, Donald (Caroline) Davis of Fairlawn OH, Mark (Kathy) Davis of Mechanicsburg PA, Craig (Lourdes) Davis of Westin FL, Jill Barnette of Charlotte NC, Patricia (John) O'Brien of Denver CO, Thomas (Tina) Davis of Phoenixville PA, Kimberly (Kevin) McLaughlin of Upper Arlington OH, Kathy (Scott) McGinn of Bloomfield Hills MI; 23 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many others who referred to her as Mom. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 4 pm – 7 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH. The visitation will conclude with a prayer service at 6:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 am at St. Brendan The Navigator, 4475 Dublin Rd. Hilliard, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to or volunteer at one of Pat's favorite organizations www.patdavis.net. Please share a special memory of Pat at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019