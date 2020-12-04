1/
Pat Grayson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grayson, Pat
1925 - 2020
Ruth Patsy "Pat" Gumble Grayson, age 94, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Max Gumble and her sister Ann Gumble Grayson. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Elliott Grayson; her son, Michael Grayson; two daughters, Kathryn (Henry) Gorchoff and Julie (William) Karmia; grandchildren, Kim (Andrew Butt) Grayson, Jay Grayson, Robin (Nathan) Collins, Mallory Grayson, Peggy (Andy) Willhelm, Peter (Megan) Gorchoff, Betsy (Ryan) Holzapfel, Molly (Luke) Croak, Stephanie (Nate Strall)
Rosenblum, Ross Rosenblum; daughter-in-law, Deborah Grayson; son-in-law, Robert Rosenblum; 12 great grandchildren (#13 on the way); close friend, Debra Cartt; nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Pat graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts and returned to her hometown, Columbus, Ohio, to marry in June, 1947. A devoted wife and mother, she founded the Columbus, Ohio chapter of Women's American ORT, an organization for which she made several international fact-finding and training trips. She founded ORT's "Act II" consignment shop in German Village. Pat was an avid golfer, winning several club championships in her younger years. She was an accomplished pianist, having written songs in college and for Winding Hollow Country Club revues. Pat was the composed and even-tempered "woman behind the successful man" yet there was no greater success than their 73 year love story. She also had a passionate love for animals, dogs in particular. While there will be no formal funeral service, the family suggests memorial donations be made to your local animal shelter. The family also wishes to acknowledge the dedication and service of her caregivers -- Patricia, Eurola, Yemi, Annie and Hamida -- who so lovingly cared for her in her final years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved