Grayson, Pat

1925 - 2020

Ruth Patsy "Pat" Gumble Grayson, age 94, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Max Gumble and her sister Ann Gumble Grayson. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Elliott Grayson; her son, Michael Grayson; two daughters, Kathryn (Henry) Gorchoff and Julie (William) Karmia; grandchildren, Kim (Andrew Butt) Grayson, Jay Grayson, Robin (Nathan) Collins, Mallory Grayson, Peggy (Andy) Willhelm, Peter (Megan) Gorchoff, Betsy (Ryan) Holzapfel, Molly (Luke) Croak, Stephanie (Nate Strall)

Rosenblum, Ross Rosenblum; daughter-in-law, Deborah Grayson; son-in-law, Robert Rosenblum; 12 great grandchildren (#13 on the way); close friend, Debra Cartt; nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Pat graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts and returned to her hometown, Columbus, Ohio, to marry in June, 1947. A devoted wife and mother, she founded the Columbus, Ohio chapter of Women's American ORT, an organization for which she made several international fact-finding and training trips. She founded ORT's "Act II" consignment shop in German Village. Pat was an avid golfer, winning several club championships in her younger years. She was an accomplished pianist, having written songs in college and for Winding Hollow Country Club revues. Pat was the composed and even-tempered "woman behind the successful man" yet there was no greater success than their 73 year love story. She also had a passionate love for animals, dogs in particular. While there will be no formal funeral service, the family suggests memorial donations be made to your local animal shelter. The family also wishes to acknowledge the dedication and service of her caregivers -- Patricia, Eurola, Yemi, Annie and Hamida -- who so lovingly cared for her in her final years.



