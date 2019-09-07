|
O'Connor, Pat
1939 - 2019
Pat O'Connor, 80 years old, of Columbus, passed away at home with her family, Friday September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Matthew and Margaret Maloney. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James F. O'Connor; children, Terri (Vicki)Boddeker-O'Connor, Kevin (Karen) O'Connor and Jim O'Connor; grandchildren, Ryley Boddeker-O'Connor, Shannon (Adam) Rose, Kieran O'Connor, Erin (Kyle) Meyer, Kaitlyn O'Connor and Amanda O'Connor; great grandson Finnigan Rose; sister, Jeannie (Neal) Shover. Pat was a graduate of St. Mary's South High School in 1957. Longtime employee of Pass/Scarozza Optometrist. She is also a longtime member of Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians where she was member of the year in 2005. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street where the LAOH Prayer Service and AOH Parting Glass will begin at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to J.O.I.N., 578 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019