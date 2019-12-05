|
|
Allen, Patricia A.
1932 - 2019
Patricia Ann Allen, 87, of Unionville Center, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Carriage Court of Marysville. She was born June 12, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harold and Alice (Kelly) Welch. Pat retired from Ranco Controls, Plain City where she worked as an assembler for many years. She was a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Plain City. Pat enjoyed camping, sewing and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband John W. Allen, Jr - 2013, sisters Irene Carpenter, LaVerne McFarland, Mary Ann Elder, brother Harold Welch, brothers-in-law Larry Carpenter, Alva McFarland, Gerry Elder. Pat is survived by children, John W. Allen of Plain City, Rebecca (Roger) Roush of Plain City, Steve (Ellie) Allen of Plain City; 6 grandchildren, Kristi Kapel, Jonathan Kyle Allen, Rodney Roush, Richard Roush, Robert Roush, Wesley Allen; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Carpenter, Kathleen (Paul) Sarina; brother, Thomas (Lois) Welch. The family will receive friends from 2-5PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, with a Prayer Service at 4PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 West Avenue, Plain City with Presider Fr. Joseph Trapp II and burial Darby Township Cemetery, Unionville Center. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019