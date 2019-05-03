Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Miles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Miles Obituary
Miles, Patricia A.
Patricia A. Miles, age 88, of Dublin, OH, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. Patti was born December 2, 1930 to Russell and Dora Barb in Columbus, OH. She was a 1948 graduate of Linden McKinley High School and had the proud honor of being voted The Homecoming Queen. Patti was employed by the Dollar Federal Savings & Loan Company and managed the Worthington Branch. Dan married the love of his life in 1954, at the Linden Methodist Church. They started their marriage by going to Augusta, GA for six months then to Austria for a year. This is where the eldest child Kathryn was born. Her husband Dan credits Patti with the success of their children, Kathryn, Stephen, and Nathan. while he played as a police officer for 44 years. Patti is survived by her husband, Dan of 65 years; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Massie; sons, Stephen Miles, and Nathan (Barb) Miles; grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Massie, Patricia (Mike) Pittenger, Shannon (Drew) Maurer, Nicholas (Melissa) Massie, Thomas (Jana) Miles, Ann Miles; and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Gardiner; nieces and nephews. Patti was proud to note that her friends Margie Call, Judy Elledge, Dona Woodruff, and Myra Macallister all had successful 60 plus years marriages. The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH 43026, from 11am-12pm. The funeral will immediately follow at 12pm. Interment at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Patti's name to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now