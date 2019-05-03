|
Miles, Patricia A.
Patricia A. Miles, age 88, of Dublin, OH, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. Patti was born December 2, 1930 to Russell and Dora Barb in Columbus, OH. She was a 1948 graduate of Linden McKinley High School and had the proud honor of being voted The Homecoming Queen. Patti was employed by the Dollar Federal Savings & Loan Company and managed the Worthington Branch. Dan married the love of his life in 1954, at the Linden Methodist Church. They started their marriage by going to Augusta, GA for six months then to Austria for a year. This is where the eldest child Kathryn was born. Her husband Dan credits Patti with the success of their children, Kathryn, Stephen, and Nathan. while he played as a police officer for 44 years. Patti is survived by her husband, Dan of 65 years; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Massie; sons, Stephen Miles, and Nathan (Barb) Miles; grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Massie, Patricia (Mike) Pittenger, Shannon (Drew) Maurer, Nicholas (Melissa) Massie, Thomas (Jana) Miles, Ann Miles; and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Gardiner; nieces and nephews. Patti was proud to note that her friends Margie Call, Judy Elledge, Dona Woodruff, and Myra Macallister all had successful 60 plus years marriages. The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH 43026, from 11am-12pm. The funeral will immediately follow at 12pm. Interment at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Patti's name to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019