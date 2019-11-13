Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia A. Morehart


1930 - 2019
Morehart, Patricia A.
1930 - 2019
Patricia A. (Harper) Morehart, 89, of Grove City, Ohio, left this earth surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 11, 2019. Patricia "Pat" was beloved wife; mother; grandma; a real estate agent at Saxton Realty and other agencies in Grove City. Pat was born July 26, 1930 to the late Hugh and Jessie Harper. She was preceded in death by her husband Ira Morehart, granddaughter Patti Kilmer, siblings Hugh Jr; Martha (Kasser), and Dan. She is survived by sister, Betty (Harper) Kingdinger; children, Linda (Morehart) Kilmer, Mark (Christine) Morehart; 7 grandchildren and 7 1/2 great grandchildren. She loved to be called "Grandma". Family will receive those who wish to honor Grandma's life on Saturday, November 16 starting at 10a.m. at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 12noon Saturday. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved granddaughter and namesake. Memories and messages of condolence may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
