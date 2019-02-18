|
Thurn, Patricia A. (Stauch)
1929 - 2019
Patricia A Thurn (Stauch), age 89, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully, and on her own terms, at Doctors Hospital February 16, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born August 1, 1929 to the late Esther and Walter Stauch in New Rome, Ohio, the youngest of 4 children. Graduated from Hilliard High School 1947. Preceded in death by loving spouse of 63 years, Paul Thurn (2014), infant daughter Claudia, brothers Douglas and Donald Stauch. Survived by 7 daughters, Loretta Schlegel (Donald), Monica Walter (Steve), Elaine Estepp (Jim), Amy O'Donnell (Mike), Carolyn Thurn, Paula Jenkins (Nathan), Claudia Johnston (Joe); grandchildren, Katie Ortega, Lydia Curtis, Emily Daron, Claire Schlegel, Phil Walter, Megan Foltz, Paul Jenkins, Evie Jenkins, Joe Jenkins, Naomi Jenkins, Ellen Johnston, Mallory Johnston, Ian Johnston, great grandchildren, Andrew and Molly Daron, Ben and Jack Curtis, Eva Walter, Cecelia Ortega, Lincoln Foltz; loving sister, Dorothy Arnold, Sun City, AZ; sister-in-law, Sister Carolyn Thurn OP; many nieces and nephews. Worked as a comptometer operator at GM until her marriage in 1950. Our mother stayed home to raise her 7 daughters until returning to work in 1976 at First Federal Savings and Loan at Central Point Shopping Center until her retirement. She spent many years traveling the country and world with Paul until health challenges made it difficult to do so. Our mother enjoyed doing crosswords, watching TLC, and HGTV. She always looked forward to her lunch get togethers with her Hilliard High School classmates and friends and visiting with her daughters. A special thanks to our sister, Carolyn Thurn, for caregiving and "keeping an eye on Mom" the past several years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-7PM (Prayer service at 7PM) at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3737 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Rev Fr. Daniel Millisor Celebrant. Private family burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemilerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019