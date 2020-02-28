|
Wall, Patricia A.
Patricia A. Wall, age 85, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020. Pat was born in Windber, PA in 1934 and then moved to Columbus, Ohio when she was a young woman. She worked in the drafting and design field at various companies in and around Columbus retiring in the late 80's. Pat was known for her love of family and friends and would do anything for anybody that was in need. She loved her dogs, cats and all her smaller pets growing up. She was a great mom and wife always supporting her son and husband. She always told her son to follow his dreams and anything would be possible. Pat was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Alice and James McCuch and two sisters Marjorie and Betty. Pat is survived by her son, Chad; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; nephew, Robert McFarland; and two nieces, Julie Kearny and Claudia Burns. Family will receive friends from 11a.m.-12p.m. on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12p.m. WEDNESDAY with Reverend Phil Conrad, officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Columbus Humane Society, www.columbushumane.org or Capital City Hospice, www.capitalcityhospice.com. Please share your favorite memory of Pat or send your condolences to her family by visiting www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020