Patricia Ann Grubbs
Grubbs, Patricia Ann
1933 - 2020
Patricia Ann Grubbs, formerly Patricia Ann Ryan, of Pickerington, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. Born February 19, 1933 in Toledo to the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ryan, she grew up in Ft. Wayne and graduated from Central Catholic High School and then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH. She was employed for 14 years in the radio-tv field, working at WHOO radio in Orlando as copywriter, WTVT-TV in Tampa and WCKT-TV in Miami, as public relations assistant, WTVJ-TV in Miami as creative copywriter, and WLWD-TV Dayton where she did commercials and was a reporter for the newsroom. She later worked in several retail fashion stores including Casual Corner and Lazarus at Eastland Mall, and the Dress Barn at Taylor Square. She was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington, and sang in the choir for many years; she was also a member of the Reserve Officers Association League, serving as president and on the ROAL State Board. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 43 years, Lt. Col. (ret.) Paul William Grubbs, Jr., USAF. She is survived by her children, Paul (Michelle) Grubbs, III, London, OH, Pamela (Stephen Lemons) Grubbs, Newark; grandchildren, Dustin (Chelsie) Gilmore, Daniel Gilmore, Emily Gilmore, Erika Grubbs, Derek Grubbs, Morgan Shields, and Mara Shields; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Layla, Kyrsten, Colton, and Kyri; brothers, Jack (Diane) Ryan, FL, and Tom (Janel) Ryan, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 6-8pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. A prayer service will be held at 7:45pm. Proper social distancing and masks are encouraged. Funeral service conducted by Fr. James Klima will be private with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association in her memory. Online condolences and service livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
