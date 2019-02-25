|
|
Sagstetter, Patricia Ann "Pat"
1933 - 2019
Patricia Ann "Pat" Sagstetter, age 85, born July 31, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Grollemund, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at Mount Carmel Medical Center. Pat worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for 28 years until her retirement. Pat loved to play in various card clubs over the years. She was an avid baker and had a true talent and love of all things sewing. Pat loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Allen Sagstetter. Pat is survived by her children, Joann (Brian) Smith, Robert (Rita) Sagstetter, Linda (Joseph) Jones, Mark (Merry) Sagstetter and Lisa (Ace Jr.) Harr; grandchildren, Ross (Amber), Andrew (Krista), Brandon, Anthony, Joseph, Ryan, Katie (Corn), Lindsey (Ethan), Dustin; great-grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Everett, Claire and Carter. Pat's family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh. Thursday, February 28 at 1 pm a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne. Interment to directly follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 South Grubb St., Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit our online guest book at www. NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019