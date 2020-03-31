|
Schirtzinger, Patricia Ann
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann (Whalen) Schirtzinger, of Westerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Jack and daughter Theresa, her parents Bill and Katie, brother Bill and sister Margie. Survived by son, Jon (Lee) Schirtzinger; daughters, Colleen Trzcinski, Kim (Doug) Hollingshead, Jackie Temple, Wendy (Evan) Ramser, Kelly Schirtzinger, Shannon (Rob) Abner; 20 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, John (Mary) Whalen, Pat Whalen; brother-in-law, Jerry Clark; sisters-in-law, Peggy Whalen and Babe and Bonita Schirtzinger; many loving nieces and nephews and friends. More than anything, Pat loved being a grandmother and was happily loved and adored by her grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure and she was a woman of great strength, love, faith and grace. Pat was a dedicated 30-year employee of The OSU College of Law. She was a devote catholic, passionate democrat and lover of music, movies, books and cooking. Pat was also a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to . Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com. We love and cherish you mom, and you did hit the damn lottery! O-H…
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020