The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schirtzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Schirtzinger


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Schirtzinger Obituary
Schirtzinger, Patricia Ann
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann (Whalen) Schirtzinger, of Westerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Jack and daughter Theresa, her parents Bill and Katie, brother Bill and sister Margie. Survived by son, Jon (Lee) Schirtzinger; daughters, Colleen Trzcinski, Kim (Doug) Hollingshead, Jackie Temple, Wendy (Evan) Ramser, Kelly Schirtzinger, Shannon (Rob) Abner; 20 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, John (Mary) Whalen, Pat Whalen; brother-in-law, Jerry Clark; sisters-in-law, Peggy Whalen and Babe and Bonita Schirtzinger; many loving nieces and nephews and friends. More than anything, Pat loved being a grandmother and was happily loved and adored by her grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure and she was a woman of great strength, love, faith and grace. Pat was a dedicated 30-year employee of The OSU College of Law. She was a devote catholic, passionate democrat and lover of music, movies, books and cooking. Pat was also a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to . Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com. We love and cherish you mom, and you did hit the damn lottery! O-H…
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now