Patricia Ann Schluep
1941 - 2020
Schluep, Patricia Ann
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Schluep, 78, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Patricia was born August 7, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edwin and Maxine (Hood) Caudy. Patricia is survived by her husband, John of 34 years; son, Timothy (Stephanie) Walker and daughter, Tammy Walker; step children, Jeff (Mary Louise), Sandy, Chris (George), Sue and John; grandchildren, Christopher Walker, Jeremy Walker, Amanda Walker, Brittany Walker, Donald B and Shawn; great grandchildren, Haylie Walker, Jayden Madden, Jeremy Walker Jr. and Nicholas Walker. A Private service will be held 1pm Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
