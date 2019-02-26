|
|
Sugden, Patricia Ann
1933 - 2019
Patricia Ann Sugden, age 85, of Worthington, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday morning, February 24, 2019. Born September 4, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. Patricia was a 1951 graduate of Euclid High School and attended Kent State University. Patricia enjoyed children and taught in Euclid Catholic Schools and had also worked as a teacher aid with the Mentor Public Schools. She loved to garden and was an avid reader. In her later years she volunteered in the local grade school to help children with their reading skills. She enjoyed following and watching all kinds and different levels of sports but mostly enjoyed watching the Cleveland sports teams and Ohio State. Throughout the years she attended watersize classes with her friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at Lutheran Social Services Food Pantries. Preceded in death by her parents Arthur Robert and Dorothy Louise (Kammerer) Toth, loving husband of 61 years, John T. "Tom" Sugden – 2017, whom she married July 23, 1955; brother-in-law Patrick Sugden. Survived by her loving and caring daughter, Susan Cook; precious granddaughter, Qynn Cook; sister, Joan McQuown; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sugden; 8 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 9-10 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 with Christian Mass immediately following at 10 at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 5750 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Father Anthony Dinovo officiating. Private burial at Ohio Western National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. To honor Patricia's memory, donations may be made to Friends of Worthington Library, 820 High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 or Luther Social Services Food Pantry, https://lssnetworkofhope.org/foodpantries/. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019