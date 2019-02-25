|
Barker, Patricia
1948 - 2019
Patricia A. Barker, 71, of Grove City, while surrounded by her family, went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019. She was born in Uniontown, PA, January 13, 1948, to Thomas G. and Mary R. Stewart. She was raised in Willowick, OH. She graduated from East Lake North High in 1966. She was employed at Doctors West Hospital and retired with over 30 years of service. She loved to spend time with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, painting and sewing. She was also an avid sports fan and spent many years cheering on the Cubs and Packers. She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Stewart and her mother Mary Stewart and husband Larry Barker. She is survived by her sons, John C. (Lora) Schulz, Keith (Cari) Barker; and daughters, Patricia (Rob) Emond, Stephanie (Todd) Kistler; brothers, Jimmy Stewart, Ricky (Valerie) Stewart, Michael (Karol) Stewart, Danny (Jackie) Stewart; sister, Ursula (Bobby) Thomas; brother-in-law, Gary Barker; grandsons, Matthew, Joshua, Christopher, Michael, Trace, Hunter, Scott, Emerson and Garrett; granddaughters, Emily, Averi and Ursula; and other family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019